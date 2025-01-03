Merub Ali confesses ‘being betrayed’ by a friend

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali confessed she has been betrayed by friends in the past, however, maintains that she doesn’t believe in holding grudges.

In a recent outing on a private news channel’s comedy show, Merub Ali admitted, “I’ve never been betrayed in love, but in friendship, yes I have. And it hurts the most.”

“Because you have overshared everything with a person you are friends with and then they decide to betray you,” she added. “It hurts, yes, but it heals with time. And fortunately, despite those betrayals, I’m blessed to have very few but true friends.”

When asked if she is someone who is forgiving towards others or holds grudges against those who hurt her, Ali replied, “I do forgive and move on. Because everyone makes mistakes, so I don’t believe in giving a lot of my energy into it. I leave my matter to Allah.”

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor maintained that although she forgives people easily, she maintains a good distance from those who hurt her, in future. “Our bond would never be the same again,” she concluded.

On the work front, Ali featured in the star-studded drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, along with her fiance Asim Azhar.