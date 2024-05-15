Asim Azhar shares update on marriage with Merub Ali

Singer-actor Asim Azhar revealed when he will tie the knot with his fiancee, actor-model Merub Ali.

In a recent outing on a private news channel’s comedy show, hosted by A-list actor Imran Ashraf, Asim Azhar answered a burning question regarding his marriage with Merub Ali.

A fan from the live audience of the show sent her warm wishes to her favourite celebrity couple and asked the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer, “When will you get married sir?”

Visibly awkward and blushing at the same time on the question, Azhar replied, “If I have to be completely honest, there is no fixed date as yet.”

He added that the couple would agree with whatever their parents and families will decide regarding their marriage. “Hopefully our parents will give us the good news for us soon,” quipped the singer.

It is pertinent to note here that Asim Azhar and Merub Ali got engaged in 2022. Sharing glimpses of the close-knit affair simultaneously on their respective social media handles, the couple wrote, “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

The singer-actor duo have been childhood friends and often made public appearances before making their relationship official. They were also seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘.