Absolute goals: Asim Azhar drops adorable comment on Merub Ali’s Eid pictures

Guys take notes from Asim Azhar’s social media game as he dropped the sweetest, most aww-dorable comment on ladylove Merub Ali’s Eid pictures.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Merub Ali treated her 1.4 million followers, including beau Asim Azhar, with some mandatory pictures of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024. However, it was the latter’s adorable comment on the post which grabbed all the attention of the social users.

“A bit late but Eid Mubarak!” wrote the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor in the caption of the three-picture gallery, which sees the young fashionista in a solid Fucshia pink saree from a local design house paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Going the minimalist way, Ali styled the contemporary Eastern fit with a small pair of hoops and fresh monotoned makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Thousands of her followers, including the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer, showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and comments for the celebrity. Reacting to the stunning captures, the doting beau shelled out some major fiance goals with his comment and wrote, “MashaAllah ab hui hai Eid Mubarak 💞”

It is pertinent to note here that Asim Azhar and Merub Ali got engaged in 2022. Sharing glimpses of the close-knit affair simultaneously on their respective social media handles, the couple wrote, “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

Notably, the singer-actor duo have been childhood friends and often made public appearances before making their relationship official. They were also seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘.

Asim Azhar, Sajal Aly reunite for heartbreak song ‘Saiyyan’