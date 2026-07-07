Asim Azhar gushes over cross-border fans as 'Aarzu' soars on India charts

Asim Azhar is celebrating a major career milestone as his latest single, Aarzu, became his second highest-charting song in India during the Spotify era.

Sharing the achievement with fans on Instagram Stories, the singer expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received across the border, revealing that only his hit track Ghalat Fehmi has performed better, peaking at No. 2.

“Aarzu becomes my 2nd highest charted song in India ever since the Spotify era (yes, Ghalat Fehmi went #2). Thank you guys for always being by my side. Now, in this happiness, today we will share all our favorite reels of recent songs,” Asim wrote.

The collaboration, featuring singers Noor Khan and Madhurxo, has been making waves since its release and recently reached another milestone by debuting at No. 2 on the Official Asian Music Chart. The song also secured a spot in the global rankings, climbing to No. 8 on the Billboard charts.

Last month, Aarzu also sparked widespread online discussion after listeners noticed a brief female voice saying, “Phir se bolo” during the track.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with many fans speculating that the voice resembles actress Hania Aamir, who was previously in a relationship with Asim Azhar between 2018 and 2020.

The clip reignited rumors that the two may have rekindled their romance, although neither has addressed the speculation.