Hania Aamir is adding fuel to online rumors surrounding Asim Azhar’s new song Aarzu, after fans claimed that a mysterious female voice in the track may belong to her.

The song has been trending across social media platforms, with listeners pointing to a brief moment where a female voice says “Phir se bolo.”

The clip quickly went viral, sparking debate among fans, many of whom believe the voice resembles Hania Aamir.

Adding to the buzz, Hania recently shared a reel on Instagram featuring Aarzu, where she was seen lip-syncing to the track. The post was widely interpreted by fans as a subtle show of support for the song, further fueling ongoing speculation.

While the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress didn’t directly address the rumors, her fun reel was seen as a subtle and playful response to fan theories.

She concluded her reel with a cheeky wink, which wokred as the “cherry on top” over the conversation surrounding her possible involvement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The playful rumors has also brought Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir back into the spotlight, with their names once again trending together online.

Hania and Asim, who dated between 2018 and 2020 before parting ways, are also rumored to be rekindling their relationship.