Asim Azhar hails Naseem Shah after winning sixes

Singer Asim Azhar is all praise for young cricket sensation Naseem Shah after his heroic sixes leading to the Green shirt’s win.

Pleasantly surprised like everyone, the ‘Habibi’ hitmaker took to social media to share a glimpse of celebration scenes at his home following the last night’s victory of the Pakistani team over the neighbouring team of Afghanistan.

While the singer applauded the all-rounder Shadab Khan, and bowler Haris Rauf during the match for their performance, Azhar like every Pakistani citizen could not get enough of the Asia Cup star, Shah, more so after the final two hits off the fence.

This is a Haris Rauf appreciation tweet. — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 7, 2022

I love you @76Shadabkhan — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 7, 2022

“NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚I CANT BELIEVE WHAT JUST HAPPENED,” Asim Azhar wrote. “I lost my voice [due to screaming] but its worth it for this team.”

I lost my voice but its worth it for this team. #afgvpak #asiacup2022 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 7, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the fans of the young pacer also started Twitter trends – ‘NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY’ and ‘Remember The Name’ – following the last night’s clash.

Meri jaan jaan lele @iNaseemShah — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 7, 2022

To note, chasing 130, the Pakistan team was in deep trouble at 118-9 when tailender Naseem Shah muscled two hits over the fence off Fazalhaq Farooqi to win with four balls to spare in Sharjah and end India and Afghanistan’s hopes of making the final.

PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 REACHES THE FINAL OF #ASIACUP2022 !!! And what a way to qualify. I love these boys & this team. 💚 pic.twitter.com/DjZOoO4mbD — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 7, 2022

