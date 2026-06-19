Asim Azhar leaves fans worried after hospital selfie sparks concern

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has left his beloved fans worried after sharing a photo of himself from hospital.

The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu singer posted a selfie on his Instagram Stories where he could be seen wearing a nebulizer mask, alongside the caption “welcome back ,” which immediately led fans to worry about his health.

Following the wave of concern, Asim clarified in a follow-up message that there was no serious issue and that he is recovering from a tonsil infection.

“Ok sorry didn’t mean to worry my fam, just got a tonsil infection,” he wrote in separate Story, calming his followers.

He jokingly added, “The doctors are saying, son, you have sung a lot, now please sit at home.”

Asim Azhar also expressed gratitude toward his fans for their support, concern, and the love he has been receiving for his newly released tracks Aarzu and Tu Hai Wohi.

“Everything else is fine, no worries. Seeing all your love on the new releases everyday, making me feel better already,” he added.

Asim Azhar is currently headlining “The Asim Ali Tour 2026”, which transitioned to its United Kingdom leg following a historic, massive 19-show sold-out run across North America (USA and Canada) earlier this spring.