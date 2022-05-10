VIRAL: Asim Azhar, Merub Ali’s banter leave fans swooning

Young couple Asim Azhar and Merub Ali recently indulged in a fun banter on Instagram, and it is too cute to miss.

On Sunday, Asim shared a two-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing site Instagram. The shared pictures featured the singer in an all-black look.

However, more than his look and candid pictures, it was his quirky caption that garnered attention from social users. “The photographer forced me to post these,” he wrote, further adding that the ‘photographer’ for the clicks was his fiance-actor Merub Ali.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor was quick to react to the tagged post on the social application. She dropped a comment reading “beautiful pic dear” on the photo gallery.

It is pertinent to mention that Asim Azhar and Merub Ali announced their engagement on social media earlier this year. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles and wrote: “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

The singer-actor duo, last seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘ have been childhood friends and often made public appearances before making their relationship official.

Merub threw a grand birthday bash as well for then-friend Asim on his birthday last year.

