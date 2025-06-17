web analytics
Asim Azhar reacts as crowd chants ex-fiancée Merub's name during concert

By Web Desk
Pakistan’s star singer, Asim Azhar, made a polite request to the crowd, chanting ex-fiancée Merub Ali’s name, in his first concert after their breakup.

Days after he confirmed the end of their three-year engagement with actor-model Merub Ali, singer Asim Azhar took the stage for the first time over the past weekend, when he was welcomed with his ex-fiancée’s name during the Lahore concert.

However, Azhar kept his calm and politely requested the crowd to stop doing so.

In the utmost display of grace, the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer said, “It’s not nice to call out the names of others. Everyone has a family, and this can cause distress to them,” winning love and respect from social users.

Notably, the latest incident followed Azhar’s announcement post last week, confirming his split from Ali. “After a great deal of thought and reflection, Merub & I have chosen to move forward on separate paths peacefully & mutually,” he confirmed. “While we shared meaningful moments and genuinely hoped for a future together, life sometimes takes its own course.”Asim Azhar, Merub Ali part ways after three years of engagement

For the unversed, the singer-actor duo, who were childhood friends before they got into a relationship, were engaged in 2022.

“We have the utmost respect for each other and the families involved, and always will. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this time,” he requested further.

Also Read: ‘Post-breakup glow-up’: Merub Ali breaks the internet after Asim Azhar split

