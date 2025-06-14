‘Post-breakup glow-up’: Merub Ali breaks the internet after Asim Azhar split

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali broke the internet with her latest set of pictures, a day after her ex-beau, singer Asim Azhar, confirmed their breakup.

On Friday afternoon, ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor Merub Ali took social media by storm, as she turned to her Instagram handle with stunning new behind-the-scenes pictures from what seems like a recent modelling gig.

“bts,” she wrote in the caption of the nine-slide carousel post, which also features her video, jamming on BLACKPINK star Rose and Bruno Mars chart-topper ‘APT’.

Thousands of her Instagram followers liked the post and could not stop gushing over the celebrity’s ‘post-breakup glow-up’.

Notably, the latest picture gallery by Ali followed the announcement post by Pakistan’s star singer and her ex-fiancé, Asim Azhar, to confirm their split. “After a great deal of thought and reflection, Merub & I have chosen to move forward on separate paths peacefully & mutually,” the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer confirmed. “While we shared meaningful moments and genuinely hoped for a future together, life sometimes takes its own course.”

“We have the utmost respect for each other and the families involved, and always will. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this time,” he requested further.

For the unversed, the singer-actor duo, who were childhood friends before they got into a relationship, were engaged in 2022.

