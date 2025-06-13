Merub Ali requests prayers in first post after Asim Azhar split

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali requested her fans to say a prayer as she returned to social media after ex-beau Asim Azhar’s break-up announcement.

Hours after Pakistan’s star singer Asim Azhar announced in the early hours of Thursday that he and his actor-model fiancée Merub Ali have decided to end their years-long relationship, the latter turned to her Instagram stories with a family picture, to request her fans for prayers, for her grandmother, who passed away last month.

With a picture of herself, posing with her mother and grandmother, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor wrote, “Thursday is a blessed day – please say a prayer for my Nano.”

“It’s been 18 days since she left us. May her soul rest in peace,” Ali shared.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ali’s Insta story followed Azhar’s announcement of a split from her.

“After a great deal of thought and reflection, Merub & I have chosen to move forward on separate paths peacefully & mutually,” the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer announced. “While we shared meaningful moments and genuinely hoped for a future together, life sometimes takes its own course.”

“We have the utmost respect for each other and the families involved, and always will. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this time,” he requested.

Notably, the singer-actor duo, who were childhood friends before they got into a relationship, were engaged in 2022.

