Fans send love as Asim Azhar recites naat

The video of popular singer Asim Azhar reciting a beautiful naat to celebrate the holy occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) has gone viral on social media.

He shared the video of him reciting the beautiful naat “Meetha meetha hai mere Muhammad (saw) ka naam” on his Instagram profile.

Asim Azhar felicitated Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) wishes to Muslims all over the world as well.

The heart touching video has gotten at least 415,885 views with 150,029 likes. Several of his co-celebrities lauded his rendition of the beautiful naat.

Actor Syra Yousuf and Imran Ashraf both commented with heart emojis whereas the Mehreen Syed wrote “Mashallah”.

Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) was celebrated on Tuesday across the country with religious zeal and fervour. The day dawned with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals respectively.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides early liberation of Palestine and Kashmir. Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad were arranged across the country as well.

All government and private buildings, including streets, markets and mosques were decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting and unprecedented manner.

“We will be celebrating the birthday of our Prophet PBUH Eid Milad Un Nabi in a befitting manner across the country. Tomorrow morning President Alvi will be hosting an event & in the afternoon I will be celebrating the auspicious day at the Convention Centre,” he wrote in a tweet.

