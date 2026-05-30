Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announced his new song release, Aarzu. In his latest Instagram post, Asim Azhar posted a video featuring himself lip-syncing his own song with his casual room background.

He further mentioned in the caption, “tera sharmana, meri jaana kabhi eidi for u”. He continued with his announcement and said, “Aarzu (with Asim Azhar) out now”. He also tagged Khan, Noor, and Madhura for being the sole collaborators for this song.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip The comment section poured in with love for the singer, Komal Bashir commented, “Genuine question- don’t you get jetlagged? North America tour bhi complete, Eid bhi ghar pe, aur content bhi on point. How do you do it? 😂 meanwhile it takes us 3 business days to recover 😂”.

Another noted, “He releases songs after his tiring tour!!! HOW DO YOU DO THIS ALL? You don’t fail to surprise us with music ❤️”.

Asim Azhar recently returned to Pakistan on Eid al-Adha from his long America Music Tour.