Asim Azhar urges authorities to make an example of rapists

Asim Azhar has come out to urge authorities to make an example of rapists and murderers in society, days after the brutal murder of Noor Mukadam and several other horrific incidents.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter to vehemently condemn ongoing atrocities, asking “Enough of this bulls***. Every day a new story. Can we please just start hanging rapists publicly?”

“Aisi saza rakho ke ayenda himmat hi nahi aaye kisi darinday ko.(Have such a punishment that no animal has the courage again),” he added.

Asim Azhar is the latest to voice his concern against the recent spate of crimes in the country after several other celebs also rallied for #JusticeForNoor in light of Noor Mukadam’s horrific murder, including Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane, Adnan Siddiqui, Ali Rehman Khan, Faysal Quraishi, Adnan Malik, Meesha Shafi, and Osman Khalid Butt among others.

“Disturbing news from the capital!!! We call ourselves civilised ???? Harassment, rapes, strangling women to death, beheading women. absolutely barbaric!” tweeted Mawra Hocane.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt also made a strong statement: “Usman Mirza and his accomplices – multiple cases of extortion, harassment, sexual assault Umar Khalid Memon – torture and murder of his wife, Qurat-ul-Ain M. Raza Ali – torture and murder of his wife Bushra, grave injuries to his children Zahir Jaffer – barbaric murder of Noor Mukadam. Remember these names. Keep asking for accountability, for justice. We must not let our outrage fade. These criminals must be convicted and made to pay for their crimes.”