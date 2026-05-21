RAWALPINDI; Field Marshal Asim Munir conferred military awards upon army personnel in an investiture ceremony held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Defence Staff (CDF), attended the ceremony as chief guest. During the ceremony he presented awards to the families of martyrs, officers, and soldiers in recognition of acts of exceptional gallantry during operations and distinguished services rendered to the nation.

The honours conferred included 50 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) awards and 12 Tamgha-i-Basalat decorations. Medals awarded posthumously were received with honour by the families of the martyrs.

Paying tribute to the martyrs and war veterans, Field Marshal Asim Munir stated that they remain the enduring pride of the nation, adding that their sacrifices and dedication constitute a sacred trust for every Pakistani. He remarked that the country’s peace and security are founded upon their supreme sacrifices and unwavering devotion to duty.

The Field Marshal also expressed deep admiration for the resilience, dignity, and steadfastness shown by the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their unparalleled sacrifices and continued commitment to the homeland.

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Commending the operational preparedness and resolve of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies, Asim Munir praised their sustained efforts against terrorism and reaffirmed that the fight against terrorism would continue with full national determination until lasting peace and stability are achieved across the country.

Ceremony in pictures