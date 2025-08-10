Field Marshal Asim Munir holds meetings with US leadership

WASHINGTON: Field Marshal General Asim Munir is in the United States (US) on an official visit, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, the Army Chief has engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership, as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the Retirement Ceremony of outgoing Commander United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E. Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper, in Tampa.

Syed Asim Munir lauded General Kurilla’s exemplary leadership and his invaluable contributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation, and extended his best wishes to Admiral Cooper. He expressed confidence in continued collaboration to address shared security challenges.

Field Marshal, General Syed Asim Munir also met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, where matters of mutual professional interest were discussed.

He extended an invitation to General Caine to visit Pakistan. On the sidelines, he interacted with Chiefs of Defence from friendly nations.

During an interactive session with the Pakistani diaspora, the Chief of Army Staff urged them to remain confident in Pakistan’s bright future and to actively contribute to attracting investments.

The diaspora reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s progress and development.