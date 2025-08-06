DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Asim Munir becoming president

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt. General, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has rejected the rumours of Field Marshal Asim Munir becoming president of Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with The Economist, DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry firmly dismissed the rumors regarding Field Marshal Asim Munir becoming the President, labeling them as entirely false.

Addressing the speculations that emerged after the “Battle of Truth” regarding the possibility of Field Marshal Asim Munir assuming the presidency, the DG ISPR took a clear and unambiguous stance, stating: “These claims are completely baseless.”

He also rejected the political commentaries and analyses that followed the Battle of Truth.

In response to a question posed by The Economist about how Pakistan would react to any Indian military action, DG ISPR responded: “This time, we will begin from the East of India.” “The response will start with a deep strike inside India,” he added.

He asserted that India must understand that they too can be targeted anywhere. A strong commitment was expressed to respond militarily to Modi’s terrorist attacks.

Last month, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also dismissed rumours suggesting that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir intends to become the president of Pakistan, terming the speculation “completely baseless and harmful to national stability.”

In a statement issued on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the federal minister strongly condemned what he described as a “negative campaign” targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the army chief.

“These rumours are being deliberately spread by hostile elements and foreign agencies to undermine political stability and institutional harmony in the country,” the minister claimed.