No compromise on independence, sovereignty, says Field Marshal Munir

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Asim Munir extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the nation, underscoring the importance of unity and reaffirming the Pakistan Army’s unwavering readiness to defend the country’s sovereignty.

In his message, the army chief stressed that the trust of the people remains the armed forces’ greatest asset.

“The Pakistan Army is fully prepared to counter any threat. We will never compromise on our independence and sovereignty,” Asim Munir asserted, pledging a decisive response to any challenge to national integrity.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the country’s founders, Field Marshal Munir described Pakistan as a resilient fortress of the Muslim world and a beacon of interfaith harmony, acknowledging the valuable contributions of minority communities to national development.

Highlighting the toll of the fight against terrorism, he noted Pakistan’s heavy human and financial sacrifices and reiterated the country’s stance condemning the Pulwama incident while calling for impartial international investigations.

Field Marshal Asim Munir accused India of aggression and civilian targeting, citing the recent “Marka-e-Haq” operation as a testament to the bravery and determination of Pakistan’s forces. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

Expressing steadfast support for the people of occupied Kashmir, he reiterated that the right to self-determination is the only just solution.

He also voiced solidarity with Palestinians, urging the international community to safeguard their rights without delay.