Army chief, Saudi crown prince discuss defence cooperation

RIYADH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and strategies for enhancing bilateral relations.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Syed Asim Munir is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

It added that the army chief and the Saudi crown prince engaged in a comprehensive discussion on a range of issues of mutual interest, including regional peace, defence and security cooperation, and strategies for enhancing bilateral relations.

“COAS expressed his gratitude to His Royal Highness for his steadfast support for Pakistan and acknowledged his significant role in fostering peace and stability across the region. COAS also separately met with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, Defence Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dignitaries vowed to further strengthen cooperation in the domain of defence and security,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that Syed Asim Munir also held meetings with H.E Engineer Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defence; Air Chief Marshal Fayyadh Bin Hamed Bin Raqeeb’ Al Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff of Royal Saudi Armed Forces and H.E Lieutenant General Fahad bin Saud Al-Johani, Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces.

Earlier on October 10, a Saudi Arabia investment delegation led by Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih called on the COAS in Rawalpindi.

The ISPR said that the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest and steps to strengthen cooperation in various sectors between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

COAS Asim Munir expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Pakistan.

The COAS highlighted that the visit of the Saudi business delegation reflects the enduring and brotherly relations between the two nations. He expressed hope that this visit would benefit both countries. COAS General Asim Munir assured the Saudi delegation of full support.