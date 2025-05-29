Pakistan will never compromise on Kashmir issue: Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Kashmir, saying that the country will never compromise on the issue.

Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir interacted with participants of ‘Hilal Talks’ at the Army Auditorium, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Addressing vice-chancellors, principals, and teachers from various universities in Rawalpindi, Syed Asim Munir said that India must understand that Pakistan will never abandon Kashmir. “No deal on Kashmir is possible, and we will never forget it.”

The field marshal said that India has failed to suppress the Kashmir issue despite decades of efforts, asserting that it remains a global concern.

“Kashmir is an international issue, and India’s attempts to silence it have been unsuccessful,” he added.

Syed Asim Munir attributed India’s internal challenges, including rising terrorism, to its own policies, the increasing oppression of minorities particularly Muslims. “Terrorism in India is fueled by prejudice and injustice against minorities,” he said.

Commenting on the situation in Balochistan, the field marshal said that the unrest is driven by external forces linked to India, not the Baloch people.

“The terrorists in Balochistan are India’s proxies, not connected to the Baloch community operate under the rule of law. We will negate any narrative that seeks to weaken the state,” he said.

The field marshal e also addressed water issue, describing it as Pakistan’s red line. He said that Pakistan will not allow India’s monopoly over water resources to compromise the rights of 240 million Pakistanis.

Praising the role of educators, Syed Asim Munir called teachers Pakistan’s greatest asset. “It is the responsibility of teachers to pass down Pakistan’s story to the next generation,” he urged.

The COAS acknowledged the challenges being faced by higher education including in the field of research, and reiterated Army’s commitment in supporting Government’s initiatives to improve academic environment and promote innovative research.

“In the battle for truth, Allah has supported Pakistan in every way. The nation’s unity is an iron wall that no force can break.”

The ISPR added, “As an acknowledgment of the critical role that academia plays in national progress, through innovation, research and in influencing perceptions, the forum brought together around 1800 members of the academic community, comprising Vice Chancellors, Heads of Departments, senior faculty members, principals and students from institutions across Pakistan; majority of whom participated in the Talks through virtual mediums.”