Army chief says Pakistan to respond with full force if sovereignty violated

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that Pakistan will respond to any misadventure with full force to preserve its national prestige and the well-being of its people, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Addressing 15th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ on Monday, General Syed Asim Munir said, “Pakistan seeks peace in the region and beyond; however, if Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are violated, Pakistan will respond with full force to preserve its national prestige and the wellbeing of its people.”

General Syed Asim Munir said that foreign sponsored terrorism remains the gravest threat to Balochistan’s security and development. He warned that the nefarious designs of hostile elements, who seek to incite violence, spread fear, and destabilize the province, will not be allowed to succeed.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve, the army chief said that terrorism knows no religion, sect, or ethnicity, and must be confronted with unwavering national unity.

“Terrorist groups that perpetrate terror in name of Baloch identity to advance their petty insidious agenda, are a blemish on Baloch honour and patriotism,” General Syed Asim Munir said.

Read More: Pakistan Army warns of decisive response to any Indian misadventure

The army chief said that Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies will continue to fight menace of terrorism with the complete support of the people of the country.

The army chief also highlighted the government’s persistent focus on improving the socioeconomic profile of Balochistan, and said that the scale and scope of ongoing and planned initiatives should serve to dispel the blatant disinformation in this regard.

“Many development projects have already started bearing fruit benefiting the people of Balochistan.”

General Syed Asim Munir also appreciated the role of the civil society members in raising awareness among the people of Balochistan specially the youth and said that their role in enabling the progress leading to prosperity.

The army chief also interacted with participants of the National Workshop Balochistan which is being held since 2016.

The workshop brings together a large number of male and female parliamentarians, bureaucrats, members of civil society, youth, academia and media representatives, with maximum representation from Balochistan.

The Workshop, encompassing interactions, seminars, group discussions and visits to different parts of the country. It is aimed at enabling future leadership of Balochistan in understanding vital national / provincial issues and mounting cohesive response.