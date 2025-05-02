Pakistan Army warns of decisive response to any Indian misadventure

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army’s top brass reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peace but made it clear that any attempt to impose war will be responded in a decisive manner, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over a Special Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) as the forum conducted a comprehensive review of the prevailing geo-strategic environment, with particular emphasis on the current Pakistan-India standoff and the broader regional security calculus.

“While reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity, the Forum made clear that any attempt to impose war will be responded to, surely and decisively and aspirations of people of Pakistan shall be respected at all costs, InshaAllah,” the ISPR said.

The forum reiterated that Pakistan’s path to peace and development will not be deterred by terrorism, coercion, or aggression – whether directly or through proxies.

Deliberate destabilisation efforts by the Indian government will be confronted and defeated with resolve and clarity.

The Special Corps Commanders’ Conference reaffirmed the unflinching resolve of the Pakistan armed forces to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against any aggression or misadventure.

General Syed Asim Munir lauded the unwavering professionalism, steadfast morale, and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces, standing in unity with the people of Pakistan to defend the homeland at all costs.

He underscored the critical importance of heightened vigilance and proactive readiness across all fronts.

The Pakistan Army also expressed grave concern over the intensification of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), particularly in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam incident, as well as the continued targeting of innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian occupation forces.

It was reiterated that such inhumane and unprovoked acts serve only to escalate regional tensions and will be met with a resolute and proportionate response.

The Forum noted, with serious concern, India’s consistent pattern of exploitation of crises to achieve political and military objectives. They have been following a predictable template – whereby internal governance failures are externalised.

These incidents have often coincided with unilateral moves by India to alter the status quo, as seen in 2019 when India similarly exploited the Pulwama incident to unilaterally alter the status quo of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, through revocation of Article 370.

In the latest instance, the Pahalgam episode appears to be part of a deliberate strategy to divert Pakistan’s focus away from the western front, as well as ongoing national efforts for economic revival; the two fronts where Pakistan is decisively and sustainably gaining grounds. Such diversionary tactics aimed at providing operational breathing space to Indian terror proxies will never succeed.

In the same vein, the Forum expressed serious concern that India is now exploiting the Pahalgam incident to undermine the longstanding Indus Waters Treaty, seeking to usurp Pakistan’s legitimate and inalienable water rights.

This constitutes a dangerous attempt to weaponise water, threatening the livelihood and sustenance of over 240 million Pakistanis and escalating strategic instability in South Asia.

The Forum also voiced deep alarm over credible evidence of direct Indian military and intelligence involvement in orchestrating terrorist activities inside Pakistan. These state-sponsored actions are in blatant violation of international norms which are universally unacceptable.

The Forum concluded with the COAS expressing complete confidence in the operational readiness, deterrence posture, and morale of all formations and strategic forces to defend the nation across the entire threat spectrum.