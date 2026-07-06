ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent the prime suspect, Muhammad Saad Abbasi, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for an identification parade in the murder case of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Group Captain Asim Tariq.

The suspect was produced before ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain, who ordered that the identification parade be conducted in jail.

The court directed the investigation officer to submit a report after the process is completed and ordered that the accused be produced again on July 20. The hearing was adjourned until then.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor informed the court that there were two eyewitnesses in the case.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police registered a case against Saad Abbasi under murder and anti-terrorism provisions at Margalla Police Station.

According to the FIR, lodged on the complaint of the Commandant of Air Headquarters, the suspect was allegedly harassing a woman when Group Captain Asim intervened and tried to stop him.

The FIR states that the suspect allegedly threatened the officer before leaving the scene on his motorcycle. He later made a U-turn, returned, and allegedly opened fire on Group Captain Asim. The FIR further states that two eyewitnesses saw the suspect carrying out the shooting.

A day earlier, Group Captain Asim Tariq was shot dead after intervening to rescue a woman from an abduction attempt on Islamabad’s Ninth Avenue, according to police.

Read more: Group Captain Asim murder: Islamabad IG explains how suspect was tracked

Initial reports said Asim was passing through the area when he noticed a woman standing beside a motorcycle while a man appeared to be forcibly pulling her. He stopped his vehicle, and the woman ran towards it in an apparent attempt to seek protection.

Police said the suspect allegedly exchanged heated words with the PAF officer before opening fire on him. Group Captain Asim sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them, while the suspect fled the scene.