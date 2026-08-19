Asma Aman kidnapping case: Four suspects arrested in Quetta

QUETTA: Police in Quetta’s Kachi Baig area have arrested four suspects in connection with the alleged abduction of Asma Amanullah, recovering the weapons and a vehicle used in the crime.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of SSP Operations Zia-ul-Haq Mandokhail.

According to police, the case was registered as FIR No. 161/2026 under Section 365-B PPC at Kachi Baig Police Station on August 14, based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Shazia. The investigation was assigned to Sub-Inspector Mehboob Ali.

During a press conference, Asma alleged that her former fiancé, Khuda Bakhsh, along with her cousins Muhammad Rafiq, Javed and Siraj, abducted her from her residence on August 13, subjected her to violence and took Rs65,000 in cash.

According to her account, the suspects barged into her home after she refused a marriage proposal and allegedly assaulted her before taking her away. She said the suspects took her to the residence of a railway official, where she was allegedly beaten.

She further alleged that the suspects called a Nikah Khawan to solemnise the marriage. However, the Nikah Khawan refused to conduct the Nikah after she declined to accept the marriage proposal.

Asma alleged that the four suspects subsequently assaulted her again and forced her into a vehicle. She said she managed to jump out of the moving vehicle near a police check post and raised an alarm, following which Frontier Corps (FC) personnel rescued her.

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The victim’s statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). She also underwent a medical examination at Civil Hospital Quetta, with the report awaited.

SSP Operations Mandokhail confirmed that all suspects are currently on police remand and further investigation is underway. He reiterated that Quetta Police will continue strict action against criminal elements to ensure the safety of citizens.