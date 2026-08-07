QUETTA: Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on the Women Development Department, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, on Friday said the Asma Jattak case was a serious human rights issue that could not be ignored at any level.

In a statement, Dr. Buledi said Asma Jattak was seeking justice and called on all segments of society to stand for truth and justice above all other interests.

She said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti was in constant contact with the victim’s family, while the provincial Home Department was actively pursuing the matter.

“The Balochistan government is taking all possible measures to ensure justice for Asma Jattak’s family,” she said, adding that the provincial government was fully aware of its responsibilities regarding the protection of human rights, women, and children.

Unidentified armed men shot dead Inayatullah Jattak, the father of Asma Jattak, on Tuesday.

The killing occurred a day after Asma Jattak released a video in which she made a series of allegations regarding her abduction two years ago.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered in connection with Inayatullah Jattak’s murder, one of the nominated suspects is Zahoor Jamalzai, who had previously been accused by the family of involvement in Asma Jattak’s alleged abduction last year.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmaker Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman strongly condemned the incident and alleged that those involved in the murder and the alleged abduction of Asma were linked to the network of Jhalawan Chief Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

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