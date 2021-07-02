Friday, July 2, 2021
Renowned playwright Asma Nabeel passes away in Karachi

Writer, poet, and producer Asma Nabeel has just lost her battle with cancer late on Thursday.

The playwright had been diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and she was fighting fearlessly ever since. The poet took to Instagram a few months ago to post a Quranic verse with the hashtags #cancerjourney and #chapter02.

 

Her friends had extended prayers for her swift recovery.

 

Last night, as soon as the news of the Damsa, Surkh Chandni, and Khuda Mera Bhi Hai writer emerged, her co-workers and friends in the fraternity took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences.

 

Read: Veteran actor Anwar Iqbal passes away

Asma Nabeel’s Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today after Friday prayers in Karachi.

