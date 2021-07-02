Renowned playwright Asma Nabeel passes away in Karachi

Writer, poet, and producer Asma Nabeel has just lost her battle with cancer late on Thursday.

The playwright had been diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and she was fighting fearlessly ever since. The poet took to Instagram a few months ago to post a Quranic verse with the hashtags #cancerjourney and #chapter02.

Her friends had extended prayers for her swift recovery.

Last night, as soon as the news of the Damsa, Surkh Chandni, and Khuda Mera Bhi Hai writer emerged, her co-workers and friends in the fraternity took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences.

– Asma Nabeel loses her battle against cancer but certainly won a better place up there.

May her soul rest in peace.

Inna lillahe wa inna ilyahe rajeoun. — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) July 1, 2021

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون Asma nabeel, you were a fighter and i will always remember you as the strongest woman and a fighter… may ALLAH bless you highest place in heaven… ameen.#asmanabeel https://t.co/CYumJS0xqX — sami khan (@samikhan421) July 2, 2021

Asma Nabeel a cancer warrior a brave heart and a kind soul will be missed for her work that she yet had to create. She wrote KHAANi and many more. RIP dear soul. — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) July 2, 2021

#AsmaNabeel, you #warrior! Gone too soon…we were to witness your exceptionally written dramas many times over. May Allah grant you Jannah ul Firdous. Ameen 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BwbrnJt90z — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) July 1, 2021

The saddest news ever. Asma Nabeel has passed away.

I hope at such a moment amidst prayers for the departed, we remember how short life is.

She was a wonderfully positive person and I’m so proud to have worked in a serial written by her.

Thank you #asmanabeel — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) July 1, 2021

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

You left us too soon, but the fight is over. Now you rest.

Forever indebted to you for giving me Amaan.#AsmaNabeel — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) July 1, 2021

I cant believe this ….you went too soon asma !!!! Allah Darjaat buland kare …Aameeen pic.twitter.com/IjxxrTsD4v — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) July 1, 2021

Inna lillahe waina elahe rajaoon, its really heartbreaking to know that she is no more with us 💔… asma nabeel you left the world too soon ..brave woman , May Allah rest your soul in heaven . Aameen pic.twitter.com/Z7LfY5Feu0 — aijaz aslam (@aijazz7) July 1, 2021

Asma was such a fighter, a survivor, but at the end of the day its Allah Ta'ala's will that prevails. May He grant her maghfirat & give her a beautiful place in jannat ul firdaus and give strength and solace to her bereaved family. Aameen pic.twitter.com/lAtY4Jjz8q — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) July 1, 2021

Asma Nabeel’s Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today after Friday prayers in Karachi.