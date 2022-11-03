Assailants open fire on PTI’s sit-in in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Unidentified assailants have opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) sit-in in Faisalabad against attack on party chief Imran Khan during long march, ARY News reported.

According to details, unidentified assailants have opened fire at PTI’s sit-in near D-type bridge in Faisalabad. However, no one sustained injuries doing the firing incident.

Abu Bakar – a PTI leader – said that the attackers arrived in a jeep and opened fire at the participants of the protest, wherein former federal minister Farrukh Habib and MPA Mian Waris was also present.

Abu Bakr further said that the attackers fled towards the camp of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah after opening fire, accusing the police of taking instructions from somewhere else.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

It was reported that Imran Khan was likely to spend the night in hospital after getting injuries in a gun attack on his container during the long march. The PTI chief was expected to spend the night at Shaukat Khanum Hospital following the doctors’ advice.

The orthopaedic surgeon said that the medical team conducted the procedure for Imran Khan’s wound. The surgeon added Khan sustained a severe injury on his leg.

