Assassin’s Creed developer shares update on Assassins vs Templars conflict

A Ubisoft developer has shared a major update on the future of the Assassins vs Templars storyline in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The long-running storyline about the fights between the two is one of the fan-favourite conflict in the game franchise.

However, the Assassins vs Templars conflict was mostly sidelined in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The recent entry in the hit game franchise had Templars play a smaller in the plot.

That is about to change as a Ubisoft developer has said that the secret war would be expanded in the future.

“The Assassins vs Templars conflict has always been a core pillar of Assassin’s Creed,” level design director Luc Plante said in an interaction with fans on Reddit.

“With Shadows, we wanted to properly set our protagonist in the setting before expanding on the Assassins vs Templars. Now that it’s done on the main game, we scratched the surface with the Critical Role story drop, and you can expect more deep dives in this conflict in the near future,” he added.

Plante also addressed the reports about the introduction of a modern-day storyline in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

“We have complex new characters that were introduced in Shadows that we didn’t feel there would have been enough spotlight for Basim as well,” he said.

The Ubisoft developer continued, “With Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we are putting in place the first stone of new means to deliver the modern-day storyline with the Animus hub. That is not the end of it, and we are listening to your feedback.”

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was Ubisoft’s first major game since the dismal reception of Star Wars Outlaws in August last year.

Release on March 20, the game ranked first on Steam’s top selling games globally during its first three days.