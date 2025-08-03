Latest Assassin’s Creed game possibly leaked via PlayStation

Assassin’s Creed fans may have reason to celebrate, as a new game from Ubisoft has seemingly been leaked through PlayStation’s backend system.

The data surfaced on the PSN network, suggesting that Ubisoft could be preparing to release a new Assassin’s Creed title sooner than expected.

Although the exact title hasn’t been named, speculation points to a few likely possibilities. It could be Assassin’s Creed Codename Invictus, an experimental multiplayer game that Ubisoft is believed to be working on.

Earlier reports had suggested a 2025 release, but this leak may indicate the launch could happen earlier than expected.

There’s also a chance that the leaked project is one of the Assassin’s Creed remakes. Ubisoft has already confirmed multiple remakes are in development.

Among them is the rumoured remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, although this was not expected to arrive before next year.

The next main game in the series, Codename Hexe, is also under development, but sources suggest it is still a long way from completion.

PPSA01490_00 = AC Valhalla

PPSA07231_00 = AC Mirage

PPSA20397_00 = AC Shadows PPSA28183_00 (New) = AC ??? — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 28, 2025

What can likely be ruled out is Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLC, as the uploaded material does not follow the usual pattern of downloadable content seen in previous entries of the series.

Despite the excitement, Ubisoft has not released any official comment about the leak or the speculation it has caused. Still, the presence of the content on PlayStation’s backend makes it clear that a new game is in active development and could be announced soon.

For now, fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise will need to wait for Ubisoft to share more details.

But all signs point to a fresh title arriving before the end of the year, adding to the growing list of games under the Assassin’s Creed brand.

This leak is yet another indication that Ubisoft is pushing forward with expanding the universe of one of its most successful franchises.