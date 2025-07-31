New Katamari game announced during Nintendo Direct

Fans of the Katamari franchise received a welcoming surprise after a new game titled Once Upon a Katamari was announced during Nintendo Direct July 2025 on Thursday.

The Kyoto-based company also unveiled a trailer for the game, set to arrive on Switch on October 24.

The trailer for Once Upon a Katamari shared an in-depth look at the classic-style gameplay and other key features.

“In this puzzle action-adventure game, you’ll roll your Katamari through time itself. Journey through the Jurassic Period, Ice Age, historic Japan, and more eras to rebuild the starry sky,” Nintendo wrote in the description of the game.

“Experience a fabulous new soundtrack and never-before-seen support tools like the magnet, used to draw in nearby objects. Plus, play as The Prince (or one of his 68 cousins) and customise their colours and faces to create your own original design,” it added.

Read more: Nintendo Direct confirms multiple games for Switch 2

As per the announcement made during the Nintendo Direct July 2025, Once Upon a Katamari will also allow players to compete online against each other with the KatamariBall multiplayer mode.

According to reports, the gameplay of the upcoming title in the hit franchise will be similar to previous games.

While the Nintendo Direct July 2025 confirmed just the release date for the Switch gaming console, fans are expecting Once Upon a Katamari to soon launch on other gaming platforms.

Meanwhile, the Partner Showcase revealed the release dates for multiple games on the Switch 2 gaming console.

Among the games coming to Switch 2 is Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, scheduled to release in 2026.

Other games include Plants Vs. Zombies: Replanted for both Switch and Switch 2.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will launch on both gaming consoles on November 14, 2025.