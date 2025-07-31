Nintendo Direct confirms multiple games for Switch 2

Nintendo Direct July 2025 for Partner Showcase arrived on Thursday, revealing the launch dates of multiple games on the Switch 2 gaming console.

Capcom kicked off the proceedings by showcasing Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

The game will come to Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2026.

The Nintendo Direct July 2025 also confirmed the arrival of Plants Vs. Zombies: Replanted to both Switch and Switch 2.

Scheduled to release on October 23, the game will be presented in HD with local co-op and PVP.

Additionally, the Switch 2 players will soon get their hands on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, as per the announcement made during the Nintendo Direct July 2025.

The game will launch on both gaming consoles on November 14, 2025.

Apart from reliving the greatest moments in Dragon Ball, players will be able to create alternate timeline scenarios.

Further, Octopath Traveler 0 will arrive on Switch 2 in December this year with the HD-2D look.

Other games coming to the latest gaming console this year include Madden NFL 26 (August), Star Wars: Outlaws (September) and Apex Legends Arrives (August), among others.

It is worth noting here that the Kyoto-based company did not make any announcement for first-party titles during the broadcast.

The Nintendo Direct July 2025, labelled a Partner Showcase, was focused on third-party games for the Switch 2 and its predecessor gaming console.

Launched on June 5, the sequel gaming console became Nintendo’s fastest-selling device, with more than 3.5 million units sold in the first four days.

The Kyoto-based company forecast that the gaming console sales would reach 15 million during the current financial year ending next March.