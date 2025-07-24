LEGO unveils classic Nintendo Game Boy console

LEGO Group unveiled the classic Nintendo Game Boy in brick form, bringing back the nostalgic handheld gaming console on Thursday.

In a statement, Nintendo said that the collectible 421-piece brick-built replica of the original Game Boy handheld gaming console will have all the memorable features, including the +Control Pad, A and B Buttons, and SELECT and START, alongside other iconic Game Boy details, such as the contrast adjustment and volume dial.

“To celebrate a revolutionary time in video game history, The LEGO Group is bringing a true icon to brick form, the original Game Boy™ system from Nintendo. At a scale of near 1:1, the LEGO Game Boy model building kit is a testament to a classic era in gaming and with authentic details and much-loved features is a nostalgic throwback to the classic system,” the company said in the statement.

The Nintendo Game Boy kit is available now for pre-order and will be available at $60 for purchase in the US on October 1, 2025.

To enhance the nostalgic appeal of the gaming console, LEGO Group has included a functional-looking Game Pak slot, along with swappable Game Paks inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Land.

Fans will be able to customise the display of their LEGO Nintendo Game Boy, including the iconic Nintendo start screen or gameplay screens from either of the included Game Paks.

The LEGO Nintendo Game Boy model is open for pre-orders from July 24.

Additionally, the classic gaming console will be available for purchase on October 1 from LEGO stores, LEGO.com and select retailers around the world.