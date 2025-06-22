Final Fantasy 16 developer hints at Nintendo Switch 2 version

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has hinted at releasing the game on the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

While the game was released on the PS5 in 2023 on the PS5, it came to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2024.

Earlier this year, the latest entry in the popular franchise dropped on Xbox consoles during the June 8 Xbox Games Showcase.

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has now hinted at developing a Nintendo Switch 2 version.

During a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, Yoshida noted that Nintendo remains the last gaming platform that does not have the game.

“All that’s left is Nintendo,” he said.

The Final Fantasy 16 producer was joined by co-director Kazutoyo Maehiro, who said, “I want to do my best. I want to conquer it.”

It is worth noting here that the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console comes with backward compatibility, allowing gamers to enjoy Final Fantasy entries released for the original Switch.

While the Final Fantasy 16 developers’ comment has been welcomed by gamers, third-party titles have struggled on Nintendo Switch 2 compared to first-party games such as Mario Kart World.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, however, remains the most popular third-party game on the latest gaming console.

Industry analysts expect that the game might enjoy similar popularity, given that it is a graphically demanding title like Cyberpunk 2077.

Switch 2, launched on June 5, became Nintendo’s fastest-selling device, with more than 3.5 million units sold in the first four days.

The Kyoto-based company forecast that the gaming console sales would reach 15 million during the current financial year ending next March.