CD Projekt launches Cyberpunk 2077 game on Nintendo Switch 2

TOP NEWS

Poland’s biggest game developer CD Projekt said on Thursday that ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition’ had been launched on the Nintendo Switch 2 console, bringing it to Nintendo players for the first time.

Back catalogue sales have become more important for developers due to the increasing number of delays to new games.

Last month, Tomb Raider owner Embracer said it was leaning on its back catalogue to maintain cash flow while fewer games are being released.

Since the release of ‘Phantom Liberty’ expansion to ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ in September 2023, CD Projekt has been relying on sales of existing games from its back catalogue.

Erste Group analyst Krzysztof Tkocz said in a note to clients that the release of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ on Nintendo Switch 2 “will have a significant impact on the company’s results in second quarter and subsequent quarters”.

Gaming fans queued up for the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 on Thursday amid pent-up demand for the more powerful next-generation gaming device.

“We expect that this could be one of the most popular 3rd party games at the launch of the new console”, Trigon DM analyst Grzegorz Balcerski said in a note to clients.

The price of the game has been set at $69.99 for Nintendo Switch 2.

