Assassin’s Creed Shadows guide: How to finish The Regalia mission in Claws of Awaji

Assassin’s Creed Shadows players continue the story with The Regalia quest, which is the seventh main mission in the Claws of Awaji expansion.

The mission begins after finding Tsuyu’s key and surviving the ambush during the earlier quest A Long Lost Key.

The main task is to travel to the Eshima Coast waterfall, regroup with Yasuke, and recover the Regalia hidden under the Myoshoji Temple.

To regroup with Yasuke near the waterfall, players must travel to the northern side of Awaji Island, in the Eshima Coast area

.

The Regalia is secured under the Myoshoji Temple, and the clues direct the path. On reaching the temple, players should head to the northwest part to locate the waterfall.

By interacting with a small sculpture near it, Yasuke will arrive to continue the mission.

The next stage is to recover the final Regalia. Players must move through the waterfall’s secret passage. After Yasuke and Hanzo join the scene, Naoe enters the gap within the waterfall to access the hidden area.

The door at the base can be unlocked using Tsuyu’s key, and then the passage to the east must be crawled through.

At the end of the passage, the final Regalia can be collected from a red container.

From there, the path continues northeast, leading through another small gap and up a ladder. Once outside, moving ahead and unlocking the temple gate triggers a cutscene.

This section leads to a fight against the Sanzoku Ippa. With Hanzo’s help, Naoe must defeat multiple enemies at once. Players can use the newly acquired Bo weapon to manage the combat more effectively.

After clearing the enemies, the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Regalia quest in the Claws of Awaji storyline is completed. The end of this mission also marks the beginning of the next part of the story, titled A Sour Defeat.

Also Read: Call of Duty fans get sneak peek at Black Ops 7 with Xfinity perk