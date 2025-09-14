Call of Duty fans get sneak peek at Black Ops 7 with Xfinity perk

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is building excitement ahead of its release on 14 November 2025, and fans have now been given another reason to look forward to it.

Xfinity subscribers will be able to enjoy early access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta before the wider gaming community.

The early access period begins on 2 October, allowing Xfinity members who redeem their reward codes to join the action ahead of others. The open beta for all players will follow on 5 October and run until 8 October.

Unlike pre-order bonuses, Xfinity subscribers do not need to purchase any edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 to take part in this offer, making it a valuable perk for many fans.

Activision has confirmed that the test will be split into two parts, with the Blackheart map already revealed, though other maps and modes remain under wraps.

Players are also waiting for the official Call of Duty event on 30 September, when the multiplayer will be fully showcased, with many hoping for more details on Zombies mode, which promises its largest Round-Based map yet.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 takes players into the year 2035, where high-tech weapons and equipment shape the battlefield. The story centres on David Mason, son of Alex Mason, as he and his team face a global conspiracy threatening allies and security.

The upcoming beta and fresh storyline mean Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to be one of the biggest gaming releases of the year, and fans are eager to see what new experiences await.

