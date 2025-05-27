web analytics
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Ubisoft rolls out much-anticipated title update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Web Desk
Ubisoft has announced its plans to release the much-anticipated Title Update 1.0.5 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The update, set to roll out on May 27, 2025, will introduce new quests for players while also bringing improvements to enhance the parkour mechanics.

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.5 will also introduce a crossover event with Dead by Daylight.

“This event comes with a new free quest that you can access from the Hideout upon unlocking Yasuke as a playable character. Once the event is completed, you will obtain a free trinket and banner,” as per Ubisoft.

Additionally, Ubisoft will unlock the “Thrown to the Dogs” quest in the title update.

The developer is adding a new trinket for Naoe, and an amulet for Yasuke called “Winning Hand” — directly inspired by Balatro.

Improvements to the parkour mechanics include the addition of a new vertical jump and sprint toggle lock

“The new parkour interaction will allow both Naoe and Yasuke to jump and grab any ledge, awnings or overhangs within reach, reducing the need to rely on vertical wall-runs,” as per Ubisoft.

It added, “As long as the directional inputs are maintained, sprint no longer disengages when using Parkour Up or Parkour Down.”

Patch Sizes for Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.5:

PS5: 3.31 GB

XBS: 19 GB

MAC: 9 GB

PC: 13 GB

Steam: 4.3 GB

