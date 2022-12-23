Assemblies to be dissolved at any cost: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said Friday that the assemblies will be dissolved at any cost whether it would take one or two weeks, ARY News reported.

Commenting over the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) ruling on the Punjab governor’s denotification order, Fawad Chaudhry said that Article 51(2)(b) cannot be revived and President Dr Arif Alvi should initiate an action against the governor.

While talking to the media in Lahore, Chaudhry said that PTI’s stance was proved true after the LHC suspended the governor’s notification to denotify Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

“Only elected representatives can elect or remove the chief minister. The governor tried to revive Article 51(2)(b) but his attempt got failed. We don’t know who got the governor’s signature on the denotification order. The chief secretary was clear about the decision till 12:30 midnight that the notification will not be issued.”

“A selected governor cannot remove an elected CM. The Punjab governor committed constitutional violation via his move. We request the president to take action against the governor.”

“We give undertaking to the court that the Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved till the next hearing. We are not favouring the submission of an affidavit but it is submitted on the court order. Assemblies will be dissolved at any cost whether it would take one or two more weeks.”

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court heard the petition today.

