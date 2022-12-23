LHC restores Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, cabinet

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order, ARY News reported on Friday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court heard the petition today.

READ: PUNJAB ASSEMBLY PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST GOVERNOR’S MOVE

The lawyer representing Punjab CM, Ali Zafar, pleaded with the LHC bench to give direction after nullifying the governor’s denotification order.

To this, the LHC judge remarked that the court wants to maintain a balance to make things better. The judge questioned how an interim relief would be granted if assurances are not being given to the court.

Ali Zafar argued that the court can order the government to bring the no-trust motion. The LHC judge rejected the option and remarked that the court wants to stop the misuse of the interim relief to the party.

READ: PML-N WITHDRAWS NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST PERVAIZ ELAHI

“We would restore the cabinet but you will need to give an assurance that our order will not be misused. We can give you more time. How can we stop the constitutional process of the dissolution of the assembly? However, we want to stop creating such a situation.”

The LHC adjourned the hearing for an hour after ordering CM’s lawyer to submit an affidavit to give assurance to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

After the hearing resumed, Pervaiz Elahi submitted the affidavit to assure that he will not advise the Punjab governor the dissolve the provincial assembly.

The judge questioned whether the chief minister will seek the vote of confidence after his restoration to prove his majority in the assembly.

READ: SPEAKER PA SENDS LETTER TO PRESIDENT FOR PUNJAB GOVERNOR’S REMOVAL

The lawyer representing the Punjab governor, Khalid Ishaq, requested the LHC to order the Punjab CM for getting the vote of confidence within three to four days.

The judge remarked the lawyer to withdraw the notification first then it will issue the order. The lawyer agreed on withdrawing the governor’s notification if an affidavit is submitted by Pervaiz Elahi.

After the submission of an affidavit, the LHC suspended the governor’s denotification order and restored Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi and his cabinet.

The LHC judge remarked that the court will not bind the Punjab CM to get the vote of confidence. However, the chief minister will be allowed to take his own decision to prove his majority in the provincial assembly.

The LHC bench then issued notices to the attorney general and advocate general for January 11 and adjourned the hearing.

Comments