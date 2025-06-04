Assistant Commissioner Hanif Noorzai kidnapped in Balochistan

QUETTA: Assistant Commissioner Tump, Muhammad Hanif Noorzai, was kidnapped by unidentified armed assailants in the early hours of Wednesday in Balochistan’s Kech district, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in Tagranabad area when Assistant Commissioner Hanif Noorzai was travelling to Quetta with his family.

Some six to eight armed militants intercepted the official vehicle, abducted Hanif Noorzai, and left his wife, children, bodyguard, and driver by the roadside, according to Deputy Commissioner Kech, Bashir Ahmed Barech.

Following the incident, a search operation was launched along Zubaida Jalal Road to recover the kidnapped official. Authorities have also sought the assistance of local tribal elders to facilitate his safe recovery, the Deputy Commissioner added.

Tump is a tehsil of Kech district in Balochistan, located near the border with Iran.

