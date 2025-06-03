Balochistan can never be separated from Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has said that Balochistan can never be separated from Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to teachers in Hilal Talks 2025 program, he reaffirmed that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and will always remain so, stressing that there should be no doubt about it.

The DG ISPR strongly rejected propaganda about the separation of Balochistan from Pakistan.

“Balochistan can never be separated from Pakistan,” he said. “It is deeply connected to our economy, culture, and identity. We are all Pakistanis, united and inseparable.”

He highlighted that Balochistan has immense potential, saying that one day it will become the richest province of Pakistan.

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India is the primary sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan and the root cause of instability across the region.

He said, “The agents of Fitna al-Hindustan are enemies of Balochistan’s development. These terrorists are trained, funded, and even medically treated by India, using Afghanistan as their base of operations.”

The DG ISPR made it clear that there is no ideological basis behind terrorism in Balochistan, calling it a foreign-sponsored effort to undermine Pakistan’s progress.

“These terrorists are not fighting for any just cause and they are enemies of the people of Balochistan and their future,” he concluded.