Assistant Director of SBCA found dead in Karachi

KARACHI: The assistant director of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) was found dead in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The police officials confirmed that the assistant director of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Azhar Hussain, was murdered and been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The preliminary investigations revealed signs of violence on Azhar Hussain’s head, hands, and neck, indicating a possible assault. The exact cause of death, however, will be determined once the post-mortem report is received, stated the authorities.

The police have been in constant contact with the family members of the deceased, seeking their statements and cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

An First Information Report (FIR) will be registered after recording statements from their heirs and obtaining final report.

Police have further revealed that, Assistant director SBCA, Azhar Khan was injured during a dispute at his cousin’s house, after which he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police officials, a person named Mehboob, brought Azhar Khan’s body to a morgue and left it there. Police officials have stated that further investigation is underway regarding the incident.