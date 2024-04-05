31.9 C
Friday, April 5, 2024
AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi shows promise in treating aggressive lung cancer

AstraZeneca (AZN.L), opens new tab said on Friday its blockbuster cancer drug Imfinzi helped improve overall and progression-free survival in patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer.

The drug demonstrated “statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement” in the dual primary goals of overall survival and progression-free survival in patients for whom the disease had not worsened following concurrent chemoradiotherapy in a late-stage trial, according to AstraZeneca.

Overall survival is defined as the proportion of trial patients on the drug who were alive compared to those on a placebo, while progression free survival refers to the period of time that a person lives with the disease without it getting worse after treatment.

Small cell lung cancer is a highly aggressive form of cancer that typically recurs and progresses rapidly despite initial response to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, with only 15% to 30% of patients alive five years after diagnosis, AstraZeneca said.

The drug trial is part of the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker’s key cancer portfolio. Oncology drugs accounted for 23% of total group revenue last year.

