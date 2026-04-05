At least 11 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Easter Sunday

An Israeli ​airstrike on Kfarhata, a village in south Lebanon, killed seven people on Sunday, ‌including a 4-year-old child, Lebanon’s health ministry said in a statement.

Another Israeli attack on the Jnah neighbourhood in Beirut killed four people and injured 39 others, the ministry added.

The strike on Kfarhata followed an overnight evacuation order ​by the Israeli military instructing residents to leave the village.

As Lebanese Christians, who make ​up roughly a third of the population, marked Easter Sunday, the country experienced ⁠one of its most violent days since fighting with Israel erupted early last month.

Throughout the ​day, Beirut echoed with the sounds of strikes and the screech of low-flying planes overhead. The southern ​suburbs of the capital were hit by eight airstrikes, state media reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese army said a soldier had been killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon.

On Saturday, the Israeli military issued an evacuation ​warning targeting Lebanon’s Masnaa border crossing with Syria, the main entry point connecting the two ​countries, alleging it was being used by the Lebanese Hezbollah armed group for military purposes.

Lebanon was drawn into the ‌Middle ⁠East conflict when Iranian-backed Hezbollah began to launch rockets at Israel on March 2 in support of Tehran.

Israel has launched strikes on Lebanon and invaded the south in what has become the most violent spillover of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

By late March, more than 400 Hezbollah fighters had been ​killed, sources told Reuters. At ​least 10 Israeli ⁠troops have been killed in southern Lebanon in the same period, the Israeli military has said.

The Lebanese health ministry said 1,461 people had been ​killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon as of Sunday, raising the death ​toll since ⁠the start of the war by 39 in around 24 hours. More than one million people have been displaced.

Israel said it intends to control a “security zone” as deep as 30 km (20 miles) into Lebanese ⁠territory. It ​has issued evacuation orders covering around 15% of Lebanese ​territory.

But tens of thousands of Lebanese have remained in their homes in the south, including around 9,000 Lebanese Christians living ​in a cluster of border towns, who told Reuters they were determined to stay.