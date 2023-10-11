At least 12 dead in Khairpur car-van collision

KHAIRPUR: At least 12 people were dead and 11 others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and van in Khairpur on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner, the accident occurred in Khairpur where a Sukkur-bound van collided with a car resulting in the death of 12 people.

The administration stated three dead bodies were shifted to Khairpur and nine others to Sukkur hospital whereas 11 other injured were moved to Khairpur hospital.

Earlier, at least six persons were killed and over 60 others were injured in a road accident in Sindh’s province of Shaheed Benazirabad.

According to police, the incident occurred near Balochpur Stop in Nawabshah, when two passenger buses collided, leaving six persons dead on the spot and over 60 injured including children and kids.

The injured have been shifted to the People’s Medical University Hospital. Police further say that one bus was traveling from Karachi to Punjab whereas the other was going to Punjab from Karachi.

In a separate incident, at least 13 people, including five women, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus veered off the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

The police, in a statement, said the driver lost control over the steering apparently due to a ‘brake failure’. It was around 3.30 pm when the Jhang-bound bus (BBA452) was passing through Kallar Kahar and its driver lost control over the steering due to ‘brake failure’.