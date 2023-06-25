Nawabshah: Collision between two buses leaves six dead

NAWABSHAH: At least six persons were killed and over 60 others were injured in a road accident in Sindh’s province of Shaheed Benazirabad in the wee hours of Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred near Balochpur Stop in Nawabshah, when two passenger buses collided, leaving six persons dead on the spot and over 60 injured including children and kids.

The injured have been shifted to the People’s Medical University Hospital.

Police further say that one bus was travelling from Karachi to Punjab whereas the other was going to Punjab from Karachi.

Last week, at least 13 people, including five women, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus veered off the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

The police, in a statement said, driver lost control over the steering apparently due to a ‘brake failure’. It was around 3.30pm when the Jhang-bound bus (BBA452) was passing through Kallar Kahar and its driver lost control over the steering due to ‘brake failure’.