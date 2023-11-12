At least 12,000 people land in hospitals due to smog

LAHORE: At least 12,000 people fell sick due to toxic smog and reached emergencies at various hospitals here, during the last one month, ARY News reported.

As per details, the smog has become a real threat to citizens in the provincial metropolis, though after recent rain, the intensity of smog has lessened. However, the situation is still harsh as Lahore is again facing the issue of smog lately.

According to the Punjab Health Department (PHD) sources, more than 3,347 patients were admitted to General Hospital, 2,487 to Jinnah Hospital, 2,876 to Mayo Hospital, 5,187 to Services Hospital and 1,859 to Sir Gangaram Hospital emergencies.

Prof Ashraf Zia of Jinnah Hospital said that complaints of dry cough, sore throat, itchy eyes and difficulty in breathing are still being reported due to smog.

He said the number of patients had decreased during the last two days with problems of nose, ear, throat and lungs.

Yesterday, the Punjab government decided to lift smart lockdown imposed to deal with the smog that engulfed several districts, deteriorating the air quality to a dangerous level.

The decision was taken following a heavy spell of rain in parts of Punjab, which washed away the smog, subsequently improving the air quality.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government imposed lockdown from Thursday to Sunday in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Narowal and Hafizabad.

As per the notification, the government had imposed the lockdown on educational institutions, offices, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas and gyms in the eight cities.

However, following a strong reaction from the business and trading community, the government had to change its lockdown strategy and markets were allowed to continue their businesses for two days. Restaurants, cinemas and gyms were also allowed to remain operational.

An environmental and health emergency had been declared in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad divisions for four days due to the prevailing smog conditions.

At this AQI level, the city maintained its position as one of the most polluted cities with citizens experiencing a hazy and smoggy atmosphere throughout the day.