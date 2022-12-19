At least 13 injured in two blasts in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

QUETTA: At least 13 people including three children were injured in two coordinated blasts in Khuzdar district of Balochistan province, ARY News reported.

According to details, both bombs went off at the main Umar Farooq Chowk, resulting in injuries to 13 people – including three people. One of the explosives was attached to a motorcycle in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khuzdar, in a statement, said that the wounded have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

The motive behind the blasts could not be ascertained immediately, he added. Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have cordoned off the area to start an investigation as well as ascertain the intensity of the blast.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the attack and imposed an emergency in hospitals across the city.

“Terrorists who target innocent people are enemies of the nation. No religion or society gives permission for this bloodshed,” the chief minister said in a statement.

He further instructed the law enforcement agencies and administration to immediately arrest the perpetrators and increase security at the Khuzdar highway. He also directed the provision of the best treatment to the injured people and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Earlier in the day, a soldier of Pakistan Army and two civilians were martyred in a suicide blast in Miranshah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media affairs wing, a Pakistan Army soldier and two civilians embraced martyrdom while another sustained injuries in a suicide blast in Miranshah area of North Waziristan district.

The martyred soldier has been identified as 33-year-old Naik Abid, a resident of Mansehra, the ISPR added.

Comments