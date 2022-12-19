Soldier, two civilians martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army and two civilians were martyred in a suicide blast in Miranshah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media affairs wing, a Pakistan Army soldier and two civilians embraced martyrdom while another sustained injuries in a suicide blast in Miranshah area of North Waziristan district.

The martyred soldier has been identified as 33-year-old Naik Abid, a resident of Mansehra, the ISPR added.

Intelligence agencies have commenced investigations to find out details about the suicide bomber who carried out the attack and his handlers and facilitators.

Read More: Terrorists storm CTD office in Bannu

Earlier in December, five terrorists were killed while a Pakistan Army soldier martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the Jhallar Algad – North Waziristan district.

The security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Jhallar Algad, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

Resultantly, five terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Comments