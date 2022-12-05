Soldier martyred, five terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists were killed while a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the Jhallar Algad – North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

The security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Jhallar Algad, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

Resultantly, five terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nasir Khan (age 25 years, resident of South Waziristan District) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the spokesperson added.

In November, two Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom while a terrorist was gunned down in an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exchange of fire took place in the Hilal Khel areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on the night of November 15-16.

“During the intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR statement read that 33-year-old Naik Taj Muhammad, a resident of Kohat, and 30-year-old Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan, a resident of Malakand, were martyred while fighting gallantly.

